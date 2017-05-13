Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival next weekend! The Mavericks, Jonny Lang!

Chesapeake Bay Events, Inc. is pleased to announce that THE MAVERICKS will be the closer for Saturday, May 20th, 2017.

The Mavericks are an eclectic American band, combining country music, Latin, and rockabilly influences. The Mavericks were founded in 1989 in Miami, Florida. Between 1991 and 2003, the band recorded six studio albums. Their highest-peaking American single was 1996’s “All You Ever Do Is Bring Me Down“. They are best known in the UK for their 1998 single “Dance the Night Away,” which spent 18 weeks on the chart, peaking at number 4. In 1996, The Mavericks won a Grammy Award for the song “Here Comes the Rain

Don Hooker, festival promoter stated that, “Normally, the festival doesn’t repeat from year to year, but The Mavericks were so well received last year, despite the lousy weather and smaller than normal crowd, I felt that having them back made sense. They also filled the crossover band slot that we normally book each year.”

Also, recently added to the Sunday bill was Robert Randolph and the Family Band, who have a new album due out in February. The band has performed at such festivals as Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

Randolph’s unprecedented prowess on his instrument garnered him a spot on Rolling Stone’s “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time” list, and also attracted the attention of such giants as Eric Clapton and Carlos Santana, who have collaborated with him on stage and in the studio.

The final lineup is as follows:

Saturday – May 20th

The Mavericks

Walter Trout

Samantha Fish

Toronzo Cannon

Frank Bang and the Cook County Kings

Sweet Leda

Sunday – May 21st

Jonny Lang

Robert Randolph and the Family Band

Ana Popvic

The William Bell Band

Mississippi Blues Child Mr. Sipp

The Apocalypse Blues Revue

Swamp Candy

Tickets:

Prices are: One Day Pass $52 Two Day Pass $92

See Website www.bayblues.org for details.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB