Chesapeake Arts Center launches new exhibition featuring local artists Donna Long, Nicole Caracia, and George Maloney

The Chesapeake Arts Center is pleased to present an exhibition of new works featuring Photographer Nicole Caracia, and Painters George Maloney and Donna Long. The exhibit will run in the Hal Gomer Gallery at the Chesapeake Arts Center from May 3, 2017-May 31, 2017 with a Meet the Artist reception on Friday, May 26, 2017 from 6:00pm-8:00pm. Free Admission in the Gallery.

About GEORGE MALONEY: Maryland native, George Maloney calls upon the rural landscape of farmland, marshes, rivers and creeks and the coast of Maryland and the Delmarva Peninsula as inspiration for his work. They are intended to remind the viewer of the solitary journey each of us is on as we travel the road of life. “My paintings are representations of those solitary, pensive and reflective moments each of us experience as we move thru our lives… those moments of quiet contemplation.”

As an artist I have attempted to embody the philosophy of 19th century painter George Inness in my work. As Inness stated, “The aim (of a work of art) is not to instruct, not to edify, but to awaken an emotion.” My greatest joy as an artist is in having a painting make an emotional connection with a viewer.

About DONNA LONG: A California native, Donna Long was born and raised in Los Angeles in a family rich in music and art. As a child, her uncle Pete Long, a cartoonist and watercolorist from Seattle, instilled in her a great love for art and particularly plein air painting. A professional musician, Donna moved to Baltimore in the early 1980’s where she has remained. Since then, Donna has continued to paint at every opportunity and has been instructed by John Sills and Lisa Mitchell at the Zoll School Atelier.

“Painting is one of my greatest passions, both plein air and in the studio. In California, I’m drawn to the wild palms which are abundant and the atmosphere of both the desert and the Pacific coast. In Maryland, I’m drawn to the Chesapeake landscape with it’s marshes, fields and forests. My paintings are the stories of my own journey and experiences on this earth and I hope through them others will share in my vision. My inspirations are many and varied however; I feel I owe a particular debt to the California impressionists, especially William Wendt, Benjamin Brown, Paul Grimm, and Jack Wilkinson Smith”.

About NICOLE CARACIA: Nicole Caracia is a professional photographer specializing in landscape, wedding, and concert photography. She is also a co-owner of Charm City Studios. Charm City Studios specializes in wedding, special events, and family portraits. Her work has been featured on the front cover of the Annapolis Whats Up magazine, The Severna Park Voice and in the Maryland Tourism Magazine. She has been in multiple galleries located in Anne Arundel County and Baltimore City, including in the largest exhibit at the Baltimore Washington International Airport. Art has always been a large part of her life; she enjoys photography because she can capture the moment.

Gallery hours are Monday – Friday from 10:00am-6:00pm and Saturday 10:00am– 12:00pm. For additional information please contact Nicole Caracia at P: 410-636-6597 or visit us online at www.chesapeakearts.org.

If You Go

What: Meet the Artist reception with artists Nicole Caracia, Donna Long and George Maloney

When: Friday, May 26, 2017 from 6:00pm-8:00pm

Where: Chesapeake Arts Center in the Hal Gomer Gallery | 194 Hammonds Lane Brooklyn Park MD 21225

Cost: Free Admission | Artwork is available for sale

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB