Champion named Best Real Estate Company in County by Capital readers

For the third year in a row, readers of The Capital newspaper voted Champion Realty the “Best Real Estate Company” in and around Anne Arundel County. And for the second year running, readers picked Chancellor Title Services, Champion’s sister company, as their favorite title company.

Rounding out the accolades, Champion agent Michael Hamby is a 2017 finalist for “Best Realtor”—placing him among the three most popular realtors in the county. A top producer at Champion, Hamby has been locals’ choice for “Best Realtor” five times in the past six years.

“We have a lot to be thankful for in 2017,” said Pat Savani, manager of Champion’s Annapolis office. “We celebrated our 30th year serving the Chesapeake Bay area in January, and now to have our community recognize us as the best local real estate company three years straight is about as good as it gets.”

“Having the Capital’s readers vote for us once again is an exciting validation that we continue to deliver an outstanding real estate experience to our clients,” said Jon Coile, president and CEO of Champion.“Equally gratifying is receiving kudos for great work by our title company.”

“We’re thrilled about this honor,” said Talia Tiffany, manager of Chancellor Title, “and quite honestly, it’s largely a reflection of the agents we do business with. We are a great title company, but the agents’ professionalism makes us look good.”

“Our goal is to provide a good client experience from beginning to end, and this award attests to our success,” said Ed Cohee, Chancellor’s president.

From March 5 to 19, voters submitted names of their favorite local companies via paper and online ballots. On Sunday, May 21, The Capital will publish a special section announcing all 2017 Readers Choice Award winners and finalists.

