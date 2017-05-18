CBS Sports inks new deal to keep Army-Navy Game through 2028

CBS Sports will remain the home for one of the greatest rivalries in sports, ARMY-NAVY, with a new all-encompassing 10-year deal extending its broadcast, cable and digital rights through 2028. The announcement was made today by Sean McManus, Chairman, CBS Sports; Boo Corrigan, Director of Athletics at the United States Military Academy and Chet Gladchuk, Director of Athletics at the United States Naval Academy.

Beginning in 2009, CBS, Army and Navy, moved the game to the second Saturday in December, providing a stand-alone window showcasing the Army-Navy classic as it is the only Football Bowl Subdivision game that day. With the move, Army-Navy annually culminates college football’s regular season on CBS. Last year’s Army-Navy game was the most-watched in 24 years.

“Army-Navy is more than a game, and it’s an honor to continue broadcasting this epic annual event,” said McManus. “Moving the game in 2009 allowed us to further shine a spotlight on Army-Navy, as we tell the compelling stories on and off the field of the young people at the Service Academies. Army-Navy is a cornerstone of our college football programming and we could not be more proud to continue this relationship.”

“CBS has remained a cherished partner to the Naval Academy Athletic Association for decades,” said Gladchuk. “They are always at the top of their game and the vision we share reflects mutual respect, gratitude, and always a team effort. America’s game and CBS are synonymous with a quality product, delivered around the world, to an audience that truly appreciates the manner in which our military are portrayed. Navy is proud of our relationship and this renewed commitment to our premier service academies and most especially the men and women who proudly serve our country.”

“We are very excited to continue our partnership with CBS,” said Corrigan. “The Army-Navy game truly is America’s Game, and CBS has done a tremendous job telling the stories of our cadets and midshipmen from coast-to-coast. The Army-Navy game represents all that is good with the sport of college football and we are elated that CBS will continue providing the narrative to our fans, graduates and servicemen and servicewomen all over the world for the next decade.”

The new agreement, beginning in 2019, provides for continued rights across CBS’s suite of platforms. CBS Sports Network will televise extensive shoulder programming, including live on-site coverage of the MARCH ON as part of official pre-game coverage, archival programming and encore showings of the game. The deal also keeps the annual Army-Navy basketball showdown on CBS Sports Network.

Army-Navy will be streamed on CBSSports.com and via CBS All Access, the CBS Television Network’s digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service.

Broadcast coverage on CBS also includes a special edition of the pregame show, COLLEGE FOOTBALL TODAY, dedicated to Army-Navy. CBS has televised the game every year since 1996. CBS will broadcast the 118th Army-Navy game on Saturday, Dec. 9 (3:00 PM, ET) from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa.

Source : USNAAA

Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports