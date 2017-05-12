BWI wins national award for concessions

The shopping program at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport received a second-place recognition in the 2017 Airport Council International-North America (ACI-NA) Excellence in Airport Concessions Awards. The award in the “Best Retail Program – Large Airport” category was presented to BWI Marshall Airport last night during the 2017 ACI-NA Business of Airports Conference.

“BWI Marshall Airport is honored to receive this important industry award,” said Ricky Smith, Chief Executive Officer for BWI Marshall Airport. “This recognition affirms the hard work to provide outstanding customer service and a quality shopping program for our passengers. I thank concessions developer, AIRMALL, and the individual operators for their service on behalf of our travelers.”

According to ACI-NA, the 2017 Excellence in Airport Concessions Awards competition received more than 180 nominations from airports across the United States and Canada.

“We’re very proud of the retail program here and particularly happy for the recognition of our local and ACDBE retailers,” said Brett Kelly, Vice President of AIRMALL Maryland. “I believe that Street Pricing is the key to a productive retail program, and our goal for the program here is constant operational improvement and continued opportunity for the local shops of the Baltimore/Washington region. They are what makes this airport program unique.”

“The ACI-NA Excellence in Airport Concessions Awards recognizes the most innovative and outstanding airport concessions,” said ACI-NA President and CEO Kevin M. Burke. “BWI Marshall Airport is a great example of the impressive work airports are doing to improve the passenger experience.”

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS