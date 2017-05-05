Blue Ribbon Project to hold open house this Sunday in Crownsville

Join The Blue Ribbon Project on Sunday, May 7th from 10am to 3pm for their First Annual Open House. They will have plenty of family friendly events taking place…such as a bouncy house, face painting, book giveaways, food, refreshments. Each day there are new things being added and it will be a great time for the entire family.

The Blue Ribbon Project will have displays about each of their programs as well as tours of the facility in Crownsville (45 Community Place). Come out and see what it’s all about and learn how you can make a difference in the lives of abused and neglected children in our community as well as local foster youth.

There will also be a multitude of vendors on hand that work with children in our community as well as other non-profits, businesses, and organizations.

Event details here!

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB