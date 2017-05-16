Birds, Boats, and Root Beer Floats at the Annapolis Maritime Museum
This Sunday on May 21, 2017, from noon to 2 p.m. the Annapolis Maritime Museum will host a family day at the beachside McNasby’s campus. As the weather warms, families can get up close and personal with the birds and boats of the Bay and enjoy a sweet treat to beat the heat.
Featured activities includes:
- Scales and Tales Birds of Prey presentation by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources
- Boat tours from the U.S. Coast Guard and Annapolis City Fire Boat
- Story time featuring the authors of “Connor the Courageous Cutter” book.
The Museum’s education team has also designed several interactive stations:
- BOAT BUILDING Design a boat and compete to win the boat building challenge.
- CRAFTS Learn to write in code and seal a secret message in a bottle.
- BIRD WATCHING Grab binoculars and guide to explore and identify Back Creek’s bird population.
- COMPASS SKILLS Learn how to use a compass and test skills navigating the Museum.
- BIRD BEAKS Use tools to discover how birds are adapted to their specific environment.
In between activities, families can visit the make-your-own root beer float station.
The event is free for Museum members and $5 per child for non-members. Attendees are asked to please register each child who will attend online at https://www.amaritime.org/education/youth-family-programs.
