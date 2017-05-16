Birds, Boats, and Root Beer Floats at the Annapolis Maritime Museum

This Sunday on May 21, 2017, from noon to 2 p.m. the Annapolis Maritime Museum will host a family day at the beachside McNasby’s campus. As the weather warms, families can get up close and personal with the birds and boats of the Bay and enjoy a sweet treat to beat the heat.

Featured activities includes :

Scales and Tales Birds of Prey presentation by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources

Boat tours from the U.S. Coast Guard and Annapolis City Fire Boat

Story time featuring the authors of “Connor the Courageous Cutter” book.

The Museum’s education team has also designed several interactive stations :

BOAT BUILDING Design a boat and compete to win the boat building challenge.

CRAFTS Learn to write in code and seal a secret message in a bottle.

BIRD WATCHING Grab binoculars and guide to explore and identify Back Creek’s bird population.

COMPASS SKILLS Learn how to use a compass and test skills navigating the Museum.

BIRD BEAKS Use tools to discover how birds are adapted to their specific environment.

In between activities, families can visit the make-your-own root beer float station .

The event is free for Museum members and $5 per child for non-members. Attendees are asked to please register each child who will attend online at https://www.amaritime.org/education/youth-family-programs.

