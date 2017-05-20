Bello Machre’s Every Step Counts walk set for June 10th

Registration is now open for Bello Machre’s 26th Annual Every Step Counts Walk, Bike and 5K Run. Every Step Counts will be held Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Anne Arundel Community College in Arnold, Maryland beginning at 7:30 a.m. and concluding at 12:00 noon. Join the celebration – this event is fun for the whole family with a moon bounce, face painting, children’s games and prizes, great food, and music. The event is designed to promote education and awareness about people with developmental disabilities who live and work within the community.

The walk (1-mile), bike (5 miles), and 5K run course begins and ends at the Anne Arundel Community College and is suited for all ages. The 5K Run is a professionally timed event for each registered 5K participant – whether you walk or run. Awards will be presented to the fastest three times for both men and women, as well as in eight age groups. All participants under the age of 15 will receive a participation medal.

“Every Step Counts is an annual tradition for many, and we love how it brings people together to walk, bike, run and cheer each other on, “ said Tracy Lynott, Development Director, Bello Machre. “Proceeds from Every Step Counts will support children, teens, adults and seniors with developmental disabilities served by Bello Machre”.

Individuals and teams are encouraged to raise money for Bello Machre or make a pledge to specific person or Bello Machre home, with half of the money raised going directly back in the form of services. This is a huge help to families and individuals in the Bello Machre community. Walkers, bikers and runners are encouraged to set up a personalized pledge page by texting ESC to 71777 to sign up and/or donate.

Registration opens at 7:30 a.m., 5K welcome and warm up at 8:15 a.m., the 5K race starts at 8:30 a.m., and the walk and bike to follow at 9:30 a.m. at Anne Arundel Community College. For more information or to volunteer visit the Bello Machre website http://bellomachre.org/events/every-step-counts/or call/email Michele Marshall at 443-702-3064 / [email protected]. The 5k course map is also posted on our website. Thanks to our Event Sponsors, Dimensional HealthCare Associates, Northern Special Care Pharmacy, Cattail Construction, Inc., Corporate Brokers, LLC., M&T Bank and MERITAO, Inc. for helping to reach the goal of $150,000.

