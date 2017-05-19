Baysox home tonight for a 7-game homestand

The Bowie Baysox, Class AA Minor League Baseball Affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, welcome the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Hartford Yard Goats to Prince George’s Stadium for a seven-game homestand beginning Friday, May 19. Promotional highlights include Nickelodeon Day Featuring Paw Patrol, Bring Your Instrument Night and a pair of fireworks shows.

Friday, May 19, 7:05 p.m. vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies– Fireworks – After the game, the Baysox light up the skies with a fireworks extravaganza. Tribute to the Negro Leagues – Fans will have a chance to meet former Negro League players. Read and Hit a Home Run Reading Night presented by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union for schools in Anne Arundel, Queen Anne’s and Howard Counties.

Saturday, May 20, 6:35 p.m. vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies– Fireworks – After the game, the Baysox light up the skies with a fireworks extravaganza. Read and Hit a Home Run Reading Night presented by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union for schools in Anne Arundel, Queen Anne’s and Howard Counties.All-American Girls Professional Baseball League Tribute and A League of Their Own 25th Anniversary Celebration – Pay tribute to the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League and celebrate the movie. Meet former AAGPBL players Joanne McComb, Sarah Ferguson and Virginia Manina.

Sunday, May 21, 2:05 p.m. vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies– Nickelodeon Day Featuring Paw Patrol – Fans will have the opportunity to take pictures with and meet Paw Patrol characters Marshall and Skye. Meet and greet times are 1:15-1:45 p.m., 2:15-2:45 p.m., 3:15-3:45 p.m. and 4:15-4:45 p.m. Game Worn Jersey Auction – The Baysox will be donning specially designed jerseys and fans will have the opportunity to bid on these Paw Patrol themed game worn jerseys with a portion of the proceeds going to benefit area animal related charities and groups. Bark in the Park Day presented by Dogwood Acres Pet Retreat – Fans can bring their four-legged friends for a day at the ballpark. Dogs are admitted free, must remain on a leash and have up to date tags.

Monday, May 22, 6:35 p.m. vs. Hartford Yard Goats – Mutt Monday – Bring your dog to the ballpark every Monday at Prince George’s Stadium presented by Dogwood Acres Pet Retreat.

Tuesday, May 23, 6:35 p.m. vs. Hartford Yard Goats – Educator Appreciation Night – As a thank you to local educators, teachers who show their school staff ID can purchase discounted Reserved Seat Tickets for just $5.00. Tickets must be purchased in person at box office the day of the game. Offer valid only 5/23 and 5/30. Teachers may take advantage of Tailgate Tuesday Happy Hour and Dollar Dog Night promotions during the game. Tailgate Tuesday Happy Hour presented by Bud Light – Fans can watch batting practice, play cornhole, enjoy live music and partake in $2 draft beer specials in the Bud Light Picnic Pavilion from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.Dollar Dog Night presented by the Pennysaver – Enjoy $1 hot dogs from the time the main gates open through the 7th inning stretch! Limit 2 hots dogs per person, per transaction.

Wednesday, May 24, 6:35 p.m. vs. Hartford Yard Goats – Bring Your Instrument Night – Join the Bowie High School Band and play your instrument during the game. Sheet music is now available for download at baysox.com. Baysox 25th Season Poster Giveaway presented by Graphcom – The first 250 fans will receive a limited edition poster of former Baysox 1B Trey Mancini. Orange Wednesday – On select Wednesday Baysox home games, fans who wear Baysox or Orioles gear will receive $5 off a box seat purchased at the ticket office the day of the game.

Thursday, May 25, 11:05 a.m. vs. Hartford Yard Goats – Baseball in Education and STEM Day – The Baysox host local elementary and middle school kids for a field trip.

The 2017 Bowie Baysox season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. The Baysox 2017 season is now underway. Don’t miss out as the team prepares to celebrate its 25th Season. Single game tickets are now available at www.baysox.com.

