Baysox have a homestand coming up

The Bowie Baysox, Class AA Minor League Baseball Affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, welcome the Erie SeaWolves and Altoona Curve to Prince George’s Stadium for a six-game homestand beginning Tuesday, May 30. Promotional highlights include Star Wars Night, a Maryland Flag Floppy Hat Giveaway and a fireworks show.

Tuesday, May 30, 6:35 p.m. vs. Erie SeaWolves – Educator Appreciation Night – As a thank you to local educators, teachers who show their school staff ID can purchase discounted Reserved Seat Tickets for just $5.00. Tickets must be purchased in person at box office the day of the game. Teachers may take advantage of Tailgate Tuesday Happy Hour and Dollar Dog Night promotions during the game. Tailgate Tuesday Happy Hour presented by Bud Light – Fans can watch batting practice, play cornhole, enjoy live music and partake in $2 draft beer specials in the Bud Light Picnic Pavilion from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Dollar Dog Night presented by the Pennysaver – Enjoy $1 hot dogs from the time the main gates open through the 7th inning stretch! Limit 2 hots dogs per person, per transaction.

Wednesday, May 31, 6:35 p.m. vs. Erie SeaWolves– Baysox 25th Season Poster Giveaway – The first 250 fans will receive a limited edition poster of former Bowie Baysox First Baseman & Eastern League MVP Calvin Pickering. Military Appreciation Night – $8 Box Seat ticket with proof of service. Must purchase ticket at Box Office. Most Improved Student/Louie’s All Stars presented by Educational Systems Federal Credit Unionfor schools in Southern Maryland, Prince George’s and Montgomery Counties. Orange Wednesday – On select Wednesday Baysox home games, fans who wear Baysox or Orioles gear will receive $5 off a box seat purchased at the ticket office the day of the game.

Thursday, June 1, 6:35 p.m. vs. Erie SeaWolves – Most Improved Student/Louie’s All Stars presented by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union for schools in Anne Arundel, Queen Anne’s and Howard Counties.

Friday, June 2, 7:05 p.m. vs. Altoona Curve – Aladdin’s 25th Anniversary Celebration – Fans will have the opportunity to meet Jasmine at the game. Autism Awareness Night – A night of fun experiences for those in the autism community. For event information, call 301-464-4880.

Saturday, June 3, 6:35 p.m. vs. Altoona Curve – Star Wars Night – See Storm Troopers, Darth Vader, Star Wars collectibles and more. Come dressed as your favorite Star Wars character too. Enjoy light saber battles and meet your favorite Star Wars heroes & villains in movie quality costumes. Want to be a padewan for the day? Visit www.baysoxshop.com for a special ticket package. Fireworks – After the game, the Baysox will light up the skies with a Star Wars themed Fireworks Spectacular presented by Taco Bell. Girl Scout Sleepover – Spend the night at the ballpark after the game! Pre-registration required. Call 301-464-4880 for more information

Sunday, June 4, 2:05 p.m. vs. Altoona Curve – Maryland Flag Floppy Hat Giveaway – The first 500 fans 18 and older will receive a Maryland Flag Floppy Hat Giveaway presented by Money One Federal Credit Union.Helicopter Candy Drop – After the game, all kids ages 12 and under will be invited onto the field to participate in a candy drop in the outfield. A helicopter will drop thousands of pieces of candy onto the field for kids to collect (weather permitting). Maryland Pride Day presented by Borden Transportation.

The 2017 Bowie Baysox season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. The Baysox 2017 season is now underway. Don’t miss out as the team prepares to celebrate its 25th Season. Single game tickets are now available at www.baysox.com.

