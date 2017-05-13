Baysox, Flying Squirrels split Saturday double-header

The Bowie Baysox (19-17) and Richmond Flying Squirrels (14-20) split a doubleheader on Saturday night at Prince George’s Stadium.

Bowie captured game one by a 2-1 score before Richmond bounced back with a 4-1 win in eight innings in the nightcap.

Game One

The Bowie Baysox scored a pair in the bottom of the seventh to walk-off with a 2-1 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels in game one of a doubleheader.

In the afore-mentioned bottom of the seventh, a pair of walks issued by Richmond RHP Reyes Moronta put two men on before Erick Salcedo tied the game with an RBI double and later scored on a tapper back to the mound that went through the legs of Moronta with two outs in the inning.

Moronta (0.2 IP, H, 2 R, ER, 2 BB) was tagged with the loss and falls to 0-1.

Making his Baysox debut, RHP Miguel Castro (4.0 IP, 6 H, R, ER, 2 K) earned the win for Bowie to improve to 1-0 on the year. The 4.0 IP marked the longest outing for Castro since he went five on May 23, 2015 with Triple-A Buffalo.

Dylan Davis led off the seventh for the Squirrels with a double and later scored on Ali Castillo’s two-out RBI single to give the visitors a 1-0 lead for a time being.

Richmond had runners at first and second with nobody out in the top of the sixth, but Castro got a 1-6-3 double play and fanned Hunter Cole to end the inning.

Baysox starter Tanner Scott (n/d) did not allow a hit while walking one and fanning four over three shutout innings.

Scott has not allowed an earned run over his last 9.0 IP.

Richmond starter Cory Taylor (n/d) surrendered two hits to go along with three walks and five strikeouts over five shutout frames.

Game Two

Richmond used a pair of home runs in the top of the eighth to pick up a 4-1 win over the Baysox in the nightcap of Saturday’s doubleheader.

Jeff Arnold started the inning with a solo shot on the first pitch he saw from RHP Jefri Hernandez and Miguel Gomez hit a two-run blast later in the inning to give Richmond the 4-1 lead.

Hernandez (1.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, K) was dealt the loss for Bowie and drops to 0-1 on the year.

LHP Matt Gage (1-3) allowed a run on six hits while walking one and fanning four in seven innings of work. RHP Tyler Cyr (1.0 IP, H, 2 K) tossed a scoreless eighth to notch his second save.

The Baysox jumped out to an early 1-0 lead with a run in the first as DJ Stewart (2-4, R) reached with a one-out single and scored from first on Garabez Rosa’s RBI double.

The RBI double from Rosa (2-4, 2B, RBI) marked the 239th RBI of his Baysox career, which ties him for the all-time franchise record with Caleb Joseph.

Tyler Horan’s solo shot off of Bowie starter Matthew Grimes in the top of the third tied things at one apiece.

In the top half of the sixth, Davis delivered a two-out single with two men on, but Stewart gunned down the potential go-ahead run at home and Yermin Mercedes applied the tag for the final out of the inning.

Grimes (n/d) allowed the one run on seven hits to go along with two walks and four strikeouts over six innings of work.

Bowie had the bases loaded with one out in the sixth, but Gage got a force out at home and a fly out to end the threat.

Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Sports