Barker dominant as Baysox blank SeaWolves 2-0

RHP Brandon Barker was dominant over eight shutout innings and the Bowie Baysox (28-24) won their season-high fourth straight with a 2-0 blanking of the Erie SeaWolves (21-27) on Tuesday night at Prince George’s Stadium in Bowie.

Barker (3-1) surrendered three hits to go along with a walk and six strikeouts in his eight innings of work. RHPJesus Liranzo (1.0 IP, H, BB, 2 K) got the final three outs to notch his second save.

Trailing 2-0, Erie had runners at first and second with one out in the ninth, but Liranzo got a groundout and a strikeout to end the threat.

The 8.0 IP is the longest outing by a Baysox starter since Jayson Aquino went eight on July 19, 2016 at Binghamton and also ties a career-high for Barker.

This marks the first time that Bowie has won four straight since August 26-29, 2016.

Aderlin Rodriguez’s solo shot off of Erie starter Tyler Alexander in the bottom of the second gave the Baysox a 1-0 lead. The home run was Rodriguez’s eighth of the season and ties him for the team lead with D.J. Stewart.

In the bottom of the seventh, Garabez Rosa led off with a single, advanced to third on a pair of singles and scored on Stevie Wilkerson’s sac fly to make it a 2-0 game in favor of the hosts.

Alexander (2-4) allowed the two runs on six hits while fanning four over 6.1 IP.

Rodriguez (3-3, HR, RBI, R) had a multi-hit game for manager Gary Kendall’s squad.

The series continues on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. as LHP John Means (2-5, 4.25) will be on the bump for Bowie against Erie RHP Artie Lewicki (2-2, 4.14).

