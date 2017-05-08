ASO’s Family Concert, “Beethoven Lives Upstairs” to be performed this weekend

On Saturday, May 13th at 2:00pm, the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra performs this year’s Family concert, “Beethoven Lives Upstairs” with Classical Kids Live!, under the musical direction of José-Luis Novo, at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts. Before the concert at 1pm, a Scavenger Hunt and Photo Booth will be provided by Chesapeake Family Life and directly following the concert, the audience is invited to stay and meet the musicians.

The world-famous production of Beethoven Lives Upstairs features a lively exchange of letters between young Christoph and his uncle. Their subject is the “madman” who has moved into the upstairs apartment of Christoph’s Vienna home. Through a touching correspondence dramatically underscored with the composer’s most beautiful excerpts, Christoph comes to understand the genius of Beethoven, the beauty of his music, and the torment of his deafness.

Audiences are captivated by more than twenty-five excerpts of the master’s music, including the Moonlight Sonata, Fur Elise, and the great Fifth and Ninth Symphonies. The music is magically woven into the drama as two actors share their anecdotes and observations based on true incidents from the composer’s life. Presenting history, drama, music and fun, this engaging concert is an ideal addition to any children’s education program or family concert series. The performance is approximately 50 minutes in length and is recommended for audience’s age six and up.

Funding for the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra is generously provided by Elizabeth Richebourg Rea, ezStorage, Coldwell Banker, M&T Bank, the Maryland State Arts Council, Arts Council of Anne Arundel County, and Friends of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra.

All tickets for “Beethoven Lives Upstairs” are $15. Tickets for this concert can be purchased at www.annapolissymphony.org, by calling 410-263-0907, or at the ASO Box Office in room 204 at Maryland Hall in Annapolis, Monday through Friday, 9:30am – 5:30pm.

The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra features 70 professional musicians who perform a variety of symphonic music for audiences of all ages. Additionally, the non-profit organization provides educational programs through its partnerships with local schools, as well as various other community outreach efforts.

