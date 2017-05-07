Arundel Mills continues their “More Than Pink” movement

Arundel Mills today announced its Spring 2017 More Than Pink movement in support of Susan G. Komen and the fight against breast cancer. As part of its pledge to donate $1 million each year in 2017 and 2018, more than 180 participating Simon Malls, The Mills and Premium Outlets nationwide will be participating in a range of activities during the months of April and May.

“It has been wonderful to see the positive response that the More Than Pink movement has generated over the past year,” said Ali Tighe, Director of Marketing and Business Development at Arundel Mills. “Our shoppers, retailers and employees have embraced the opportunities we’ve offered to support Susan G. Komen in its tireless efforts to reduce breast cancer deaths, and we look forward to continuing that momentum this year.”

Visitors to Arundel Mills will notice a pink theme as staff will be donning pink accessories and several pink activations will be taking place throughout the shopping center, including a free pink lemonade stand offered to patrons Saturdays through May. All proceeds raised from these activations will go toward helping Susan G. Komen. Other planned activities include:

Discount Card Program: In exchange for a $10 donation to Susan G. Komen, shoppers will receive a Discount Card, available at Guest Services or the Mall Office, providing 25 percent off one item at each participating retailer. All Discount Card proceeds go to Susan G. Komen, and on April 29, Susan G. Komen Maryland Chapter volunteers will join Arundel Mills staff to sell Discount Cards in an effort to help spread awareness about this important partnership and to raise funds for the organization.

Local Programming: Arundel Mills has partnered with the local Susan G. Komen team on ‘Race For The Cure’ events and other activations that will take place. Simon encourages shoppers to locate and register for an event near them by visiting www.raceforthecure.org/Simon.

Hero Photo Opportunity: At Arundel Mills, an ‘I Am More Than Pink’ backdrop will be used as a photo selfie station with pink props for shoppers to use in April and May. All will be encouraged to use the hashtag #morethanpink.

As of April 2017, Simon has raised $441,667 in support of Susan G. Komen, all generated through the support and participation of shoppers, retailers and employees.

