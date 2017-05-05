Anne Arundel Medical Group opens new primary practice in Annapolis

Anne Arundel Medical Group (AAMG) today announced the opening of its new primary care practice, AAMG Chesapeake Family Medicine. The practice is accepting new patients and is located at 2002 Medical Parkway, Sajak Pavilion, Suite 460, in Annapolis, Md.

AAMG Chesapeake Family Medicine provides primary health care services to patients age 10 and up. The practice has three full-time providers:

Scott Eden, MD, attended medical school at Duke University. Dr. Eden graduated from the Duke-Watts Family Medicine Residency Program in 1983, where he served as chief resident. After serving on the clinical faculty at Duke University, Dr. Eden moved to Annapolis, Md., where he has practiced family medicine since 1984.

Tammy Jones, MD, attended medical school at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. She completed her residency at Forbes Regional Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa., and relocated to Maryland after 18 years of practicing medicine in Charlotte, NC.

Patricia Valentino, CRNP, attended the University of Virginia School of Nursing. Patricia has practiced family medicine for 25 years, and has been practicing in the Baltimore/Annapolis region since 1992.

“Choosing a primary care provider is one of the most important health care decisions you can make,” says Dr. Eden. “At AAMG Chesapeake Family Medicine we provide our patients with quality care that is personal, compassionate and convenient. We are proud to serve this community.”

Research shows that patients with a primary care provider have better management of chronic disease, lower overall health care costs and a higher level of satisfaction with their care.

As a part of AAMG, the practice is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center specialists and facilities. Patients in the AAMG network have one seamless medical record shared between all their AAMG providers. Patients also have access to MyChart, a free, personalized online resource to view their medical records, send a message to their doctor, view lab results, and request an appointment or prescription refills.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with an AAMG Chesapeake Family Medicine provider, call 443-481-4080.

