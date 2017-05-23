Annapolis’ Trivalent named finalist for one of the best places to work by BBJ

Trivalent, the leading provider of Next Generation Data Protection, is pleased to announce its status as a finalist in the small business category for Baltimore Business Journal’s Best Places to Work 2017. As one of 40 highly-rated companies, Trivalent’s finalist status was determined based on overall employee satisfaction through an independent survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, one of the nation’s premier research companies. This honor highlights Trivalent’s dedication to employee growth and engagement, demonstrated through the company’s community involvement, continuing education opportunities, and relocation to a state-of-the-art new office within the past year.

Since 2014, Trivalent has grown its reputation within the data protection industry, thanks to the work of its seasoned team of innovators, security and ontology experts, experienced program managers, and progressive business leaders. As a Best Places to Work 2017 finalist, Trivalent is recognized as a company that invests in its employees and exemplifies a rich, modern culture with an engaged workforce that leads to better work, products and customer service.

“Being named a finalist for Baltimore Business Journal’s Best Places to Work is meaningful, as it is based solely on voluntary, anonymous feedback from our own employees,” says Ermis Sfakiyanudis, president and CEO at Trivalent. “Our company rests on the principle that a business is only as good as its people, and we have assembled an exceptional team who bring passion, unique perspectives and unparalleled performance to everything we do, especially serving our customers. Trivalent is committed to empowering our employees with the tools and opportunities to provide a progressive and fulfilling career —we’re thrilled to confirm those efforts are paying off.”

Trivalent’s recent employee-growth initiatives include relocating to a new 17,000 sq. ft. facility in 2016, empowering its growing staff with a larger, state-of-the-art operational space in which to do their best work. Trivalent employees are encouraged to grow professionally with ‘Lunch-n-Learns’ lead by senior management, as well as the opportunity to build their network by attending a variety of industry meetups, tradeshows and conferences. The company also encourages a work-life balance through gym membership reimbursements, a flexible work environment, and charitable opportunities with organizations like Make-A-Wish® Mid-Atlantic.

“As the leading provider of Next Generation Data Protection, Trivalent addresses the increasing concern for data security as industries digitize and incorporate ‘smart’ devices into their operations. We provide customers across a variety of industries, from healthcare to public safety to critical infrastructure, with a real-time, data protection solution in even the most unpredictable environments—which wouldn’t be possible without the hard work, dedication and expertise of our employees,” adds Sfakiyanudis. “Every new milestone Trivalent reaches is a testament to their dedication and belief in our next generation data protection suite of products.”

To learn about current job opportunities with Trivalent, please visit www.trivalent.co/careers. For additional information about Trivalent’s data protection solution, visit www.trivalent.co.

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS