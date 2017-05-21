Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre gets ready for opening production, Sister Act, on May 25th

Tickets for the 2017 season at Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre (ASGT) are on sale, for what is expected to be a popular line up. Fresh out of their 50th anniversary season, ASGT patrons can expect high-profile changes this season, which includes three musicals that have each made a splash on Broadway.

The season promises a soulful opener in Sister Act – a feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film starring Whoopi Goldberg, Sister Act is a sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship. Directed by Clare Shaffer, Sister Act runs May 25 to June 17, 2017, Thursday through Sunday, plus Wednesday June 14, all at 8:30pm.

Filled with honest affection and razor-sharp humor, The Full Monty, directed by Mason Catharini, will follow with a heartwarming, upbeat comedy that entertains and grabs your heart. Running June 29 to July 22, the show also features what may be the most highly anticipated closing number ever.

The 2017 performance season will close with the Tony Award-winning musical In the Heights from the creator of Hamilton, Lin-Manual Miranda. This musical will tell the universal story of the American Dream set to a Latin beat. Directed by Darnell Patrick Morris, In the Heights celebrates urban life, and is complimented by a tuneful score of salsa, Latin pop, rap and zesty choreography is like none you’ve seen on our stage before. Performances will run from August 3 to September 3, 2017.

Get your tickets now by visiting summergarden.com or calling the Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre Box Office at 410-268-9212.

ASGT is an outdoor community theatre presenting musical theatre (featuring live music) in a unique, outdoor setting in historic Annapolis. New volunteers are always welcome. To get involved, visit summergarden.com or e-mail [email protected] .

