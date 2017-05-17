Annapolis Rotary presents $55K to Samaritan House

Rotarian Pamela Urnowey, chairman of the Black Tie and Diamonds Gala, presents a $55,000 check to Samaritan House representatives, from left, Kirk Noonan, Mike Goldfaden and Gene Deems, during a recent luncheon meeting of the Annapolis Rotary Club.

The proceeds will help the alcohol and drug rehabilitation facility increase its ability to assist those affected by addictions.

For information on its services, visit www.samaritanhouseannapolis.org. Visit www.annapolisrotary.org for information on the club.

