Annapolis residents can now purchase parking permits online

Mayor Michael Pantelides announced that the 2017 Residential Parking Permit registration period begins immediately. Mayor Michael Pantelides announced that the 2017 Residential Parking Permit registration period begins immediately.

SP+, the city’s comprehensive parking management firm, encourages residents to save time by purchasing their annual permits via a secure online portal at www.AnnapolisParking.com

“The best way for residents to avoid the registration line is to go online,” said Mayor Michael Pantelides. “Still, residents who are unable or unwilling to purchase their permit online may call SP+ for assistance in securing their permit.”

“For 2017, we have made several backend technological improvements that will make the purchasing process easier for residents,” said Jon Kemp, regional manager for SP+. “We are grateful to residents in each parking district for their feedback over the past year on how the RPP process can best meet their needs.”

Residents will be mailed their new RPP sticker shortly after their purchase. There are no changes to permit prices and all major credit cards are accepted. Proof of residency is required.

For complete details and to purchase a permit for a zoned district, visit http://www.annapolisparking.com/residential-parking/residential-parking-permit-program

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB