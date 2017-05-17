Annapolis names Acting Chief as new Chief of Police

Annapolis Mayor Michael Pantelides announced his nomination for Annapolis Police Chief and has requested his confirmation at the Monday, May 22nd City Council meeting.

Mayor Pantelides has appointed Acting Chief Scott Baker to the position. “During the time he has been the acting police chief, he has shown true leadership through the implementation of his 16 initiatives that address violent crime, active community outreach, and the opioid epidemic,” Mayor Pantelides said. “There were several outstanding candidates that applied for the position, but Baker’s dedication to our citizens, creativity, and work ethic were all determining factors in our decision.”

Acting Chief Baker is also working on his long-term initiatives that address citizen input and transparency between the police department and the public, focusing on building mutual trust and respect.

“I am excited to start this new chapter in my life, not only for me personally but for the City of Annapolis and its citizens,” Baker said.

Baker retired from the Baltimore Police Department with more than 20 years of service. He was last assigned to the Homicide Section, as a Shift Commander, where he managed 20 detectives. Major Baker joined the Annapolis Police Department in May 2008.

He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Baltimore and a Juris Doctor from the University of Baltimore School of Law. He is also a graduate of the 245th Session of the FBI National Academy.

Related

Category: Breaking News, Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB