Annapolis Maritime Museum’s Alice Estrada named Executive of the Year

The Annapolis Maritime Museum announces that its Executive Director, Alice Estrada, has been selected as Executive of the Year by the NonProfit Pro Organization. Estrada was recognized for her achievement at the organization’s National Leadership Conference in Philadelphia on May 17, 2017.

“I am honored and thrilled to receive this award,” Estrada said. “Returning to Annapolis and leading the Museum’s superb staff and expanding programs continues to be an incredibly rewarding experience. Receiving this recognition is the culmination of a lot of hard work over the last four years, and a symbol of the unique impact the Annapolis Maritime Museum has made in the Annapolis community.”

Since her appointment to Executive Director of the Annapolis Maritime Museum in 2013, Alice Estrada has successfully developed and executed a bold new vision for the expansion of the Museum’s facilities, exhibits and programs. Estrada’s tenure has witnessed a time of great growth, most recently in the acquisition of Back Creek Nature Park, a 12-acre urban ecology park that will host the Museum’s education programs starting this summer. Education programming has grown from serving 2,900 in 2013 to over 6,500 in 2016; and the average attendance at both the Winter Lecture Series and Summer Concert series has grown in attendance to become a year-round local community anchor.

“Alice has done so much more than expand the Museum’s education programs, special event and fundraising. She has proactivity led initiatives to secure the Museum’s history and archive the maritime history of the Chesapeake region,” said Annapolis Maritime Museum Chairman of the Board, Eric Rubin. “As Executive Director, she established best practices for the Museum’s collections and installed a living shoreline on the Museum’s beachfront property.”

NonProfit PRO is a national monthly magazine is the go-to publication that covers a wide-range of topics related to nonprofit management and strategy. The publication also hosts national non-profit conference across the country.

