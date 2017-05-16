Annapolis man sentenced to 20 years for sexual abuse of a family member

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced today that Joseph Walter, 34, of Annapolis, was sentenced by Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Glenn L. Klavans to 20 years in prison for sexually abusing a 12 year old family member.

“It takes an immense amount of bravery to report sexual abuse, especially when the perpetrator is a family member,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams. “I applaud the victim for bringing this case to light, and am grateful to Judge Klavans for holding Joseph Walter accountable for his actions.”

On March 30, 2016, the family of the victim contacted the Anne Arundel Police Department to report an incident of sexual abuse that occurred approximately four years earlier.

Between August and November, 2012, Joseph Walter lived with relatives in their home. During his stay, Walter sexually abused his 12 year old family member on three separate occasions.

Joseph Walter was found guilty of Sexual Abuse of a Minor by and Anne Arundel County Jury on March 1, 2017.

“I strongly encourage victims of sexual abuse to call 911 and seek help in law enforcement,” continued Adams. “Our prosecutors will tirelessly seek justice on your behalf, and our victim-advocates will guide you through the process.”

Judge Glenn L. Klavans presided over the case. Assistant State’s Attorney Jason Miller prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

Source : AACO State's Attorney

Related

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB