Annapolis Fire Department reminds you about water safety

As the weather continues to warm, sailing and sunshine will draw many residents and visitors to the City of Annapolis. “With the attraction to and access to water recreation in and around Annapolis, we want the public to enjoy all the activites that our waterways have to offer but, safety should always remain a priority,” says Annapolis Fire Chief David L. Stokes Sr.

The Annapolis Fire Department urges all boaters to adhere to the following tips to keep you safe this summer:

Ensure age appropriate Coast Guard approved life jackets are on your vessel, and are being worn by everyone onboard.

In addition to life jackets have throwable floatation devices such as ring buoys, seat cushions, or horse shoe buoys.

Always check the weather before your trip and leave a route plan with someone on shore so they know where you will be going.

Assign someone on your boat to be skipper, someone who knows how to operate and navigate the boat in case you are injured or become incapacitated.

If you are bringing a dog on board, remember not all dogs can swim. Equip your dog with a pet life jacket and bring plenty of water for your dog. Walk your dog before boarding.

Make sure everyone knows the number to dial in case of emergency, 9-1-1

Ensure at least one person on board is trained, and certified to perform CPR. Encourage children to learn CPR, it is something that will stay with them for a lifetime!

The Annapolis Fire Department offers CPR courses for all interested citizens. For information about CPR certification, please email [email protected]

