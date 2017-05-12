Annapolis daily water taxi service resumes today

Annapolis and Eastport’s favorite way to get around begins daily service! After starting weekend service last month, the Annapolis Water Taxi, owned and operated by Watermark, is opening daily service this weekend. Daily service and longer service hours for the 2017 season starts this Friday, May 12th.

From May 12-29, the Water Taxi Service schedule is Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m.-11 p.m., Friday from 10 am – midnight, Saturday from 9 a.m.-midnight and Sunday from 9 a.m.-11 p.m. After Memorial Day weekend, on Tuesday May 30, weekday service will begin operating at 9:30 a.m. for the remainder of the season.

Guests may call 410-263-0033 or VHF channel 68 for service. Fares are $3-8 per person depending upon destination. Cash and water taxi vouchers are the only accepted forms of payment. Water Taxi vouchers may be purchased in-person at Watermark’s floating barge office at the end of City Dock or by calling 410-268-7601.

Water Taxi Service details for 2017 are as follows:

On weekday mornings, City Dock to Back Creek service is available at 11 a.m. only. On demand hourly service begins at 1 p.m. Guests must call the Captain for pickup at least 20 minutes before the hour. No 10 a.m. or 12 p.m. Back Creek service on weekdays.

On weekends and holidays, departs City Dock for Back Creek on the hour as traffic demands.

On weekends and holidays, departs Back Creek for City Dock approximately 20 minutes past the hour if you call 15 minutes before the hour.

Other locations on demand (there is no set route).

For more information on Water Taxi Service and other cruises from Watermark, visit cruisesonthebay.com.

