Annapolis based Crosby Marketing Communications ranked #31 of Top National Public Relations Firms

Crosby Marketing Communications has been ranked #31 on O’Dwyer’s magazine’s 2017 list of Top National Public Relations Firms and #8 in Top National Healthcare Public Relations Firms. These annual rankings of independent PR firms, produced by one of the industry’s most-respected publications, are based on detailed financial information submitted by companies that is verified by their accounting firms.

“We’re excited to continue to move up in these national rankings,” said Raymond Crosby, president and CEO of Crosby. “Our integrated approach and expanded digital, social media and analytics capabilities continue to fuel very strong growth.”

Crosby has more than 40 years’ experience creating award-winning communications through specialized practices in Healthcare, Government and Nonprofits & Causes. Current clients include Kaiser Permanente, Catholic Relief Services, DAV (Disabled American Veterans), the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Social Security Administration, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, ENERGY STAR and The Wallace Foundation. The firm is a top provider on the GSA Advertising and Integrated Marketing Services (AIMS) schedule. Crosby’s mission of Inspiring Actions That Matter™ helps clients make a positive impact for individuals, families, communities and society.

Crosby also was named a Top Workplace by The Baltimore Sun in 2016 for achieving outstanding employee engagement, work/life balance, pay and benefits, and company leadership. To learn more, visit www.crosbymarketing.com.

