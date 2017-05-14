“Mike
After nearly a quarter century, Food Link Maryland closes its doors

| May 14, 2017
The area has one less resource for supplying food to the needy in our community. According to Food Link’s website, they have stopped accepting donations and will close their doors permanently on Friday, May 26, 2017.

In a letter to the community, Executive Director, Cathy Bird cited her retirement and the changing landscape in the grants word as prime reasons for the closure. Additionally, she stated that the Board of Directors did not feel they could fill the position effectively with the years of relationships she had built.

The organization suggests that if you need  food to call the  Anne Arundel County Food Bank at 410-923-4255. And for other services, please call the Systems of Care at 1-800-485-0041.

You can read the entire statement here.

