Admiral Heights traffic stop results in drug bust for Edgewater couple

Maryland State Police have charged two people with possession of drugs after they were stopped yesterday on Cedar Park Road in Annapolis, MD.

The suspects are identified as Hailey M Mock, 23, of Edgewater, MD and Travis S. Kramer, 30, of Edgewater, MD. They are both charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, intent to distribute and additional misdemeanors. Both were taken and seen by an Annapolis District Court Commissioner. Kramer was released and Mock is currently being held at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center.

Shortly after 7:00 p.m. yesterday, a trooper observed a driver, later identified as Mock, not wearing her seat belt while operating a silver Kia on Cedar Park Road at Porter Road. Kramer was the front seat passenger. After stopping the vehicle, the trooper observed several signs of possible criminal activity and requested a K-9 scan of the vehicle. After a positive alert by the K-9, a search of the vehicle led to the recovery of marijuana and heroin. Troopers also located over $1,950 in cash. The contraband and vehicle were taken into custody pending further investigation.

In November 2010, Mock was charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder for her involvement in a stabbing at the Taco Bell in Edgewater. In 2011, Mock was charged with Armed Robbery. In 2012, Mock, while in jail, faced possession of drug charges. In 2014, Mock was charged with theft. Also in 2014, Mock was charged with drug offenses. In 2016, Mock was charged with theft. And in March of 2017, Mock was charged with various theft charges and was awaiting trial.

