AACPL kicks off named gifts with $100K donation from Severn Bank

Officials with the Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) Foundation have announced the first named gift in the Beyond Your Expectations asset-building campaign with the unveiling of the Severn Bank bookdrops at five libraries across the county. Severn Bank donated $100,000 to the campaign and will sponsor bookdrops at Annapolis, Eastport-Annapolis Neck, Edgewater, Glen Burnie and Severna Park branches.

At a special ceremony today at the Annapolis Regional Library, AACPL Chief Executive Officer Skip Auld joined County Executive Steve Schuh, Severn Bank Chairman Alan Hyatt and members of the Foundation Board of Directors and Library Board of Trustees in unveiling the special plaques displayed at each of the designated libraries. Four-year-old customer Caroline Cooke, was the first to try out the new bookdrop at the conclusion of the ceremony.

The $3 million Beyond Your Expectations campaign, will provide welcoming, comfortable spaces in all 15 libraries, enhance library outreach in the community, improve technology offerings and create an endowment for future needs. Learn more about the campaign and how you can help at www.aacpl.net/foundation.

