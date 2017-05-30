AACo State’s Attorney names new Public Information Officer

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced that Emily A. Morse will manage media relations for the Office of the State’s Attorney in her new position as the Office’s Public Information Officer.

Prior to joining The Office of the State’s Attorney, Ms. Morse worked in the communications field as a brand advocate in Baltimore, Maryland.

Ms. Morse is a graduate of Fordham University, where she completed a double-major in Communications & Media Studies and Art History. She has experience in the effects of “new media” on democratizing information and collecting and disseminating information across a multitude of social media platforms.

Ms. Morse previously lived in La Paz, Honduras, where she volunteered for Amigos de las Americas as a school teacher.

“I am thrilled to welcome Emily to our team,” said State’s Attorney Wes Adams. “Not only does Emily come from a law-enforcement family, but she has a solid understanding of the diversity of our communities and an expertise in the modern world of ever changing communication methodologies.”

Ms. Morse’s first day on the job was May 15, 2017.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS