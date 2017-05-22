AACO Police suspend employee for racist Facebook comment related to murder of Bowie State University student

On May 22, 2017, the Anne Arundel County Police Department was made aware of an inappropriate Facebook post regarding a homicide that recently occurred at the University of Maryland. The post was made by Welby Burgone, a former police academy recruit who is currently assigned as a civilian employee in our Communications Section. Within hours of being made aware of the comment, the Professional Standards Unit began an investigation which resulted in the suspension of Mr. Burgone.

The social media post made by Mr. Burgone about the murder of Bowie State University student Richard Wilbur Collins III by University of Maryland Student Sean Urbanski was extremely insensitive and appeared to be racially motivated.

“The actions of this employee are a betrayal of the values of the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Any employee who espouses or supports hateful or racist ideology will be held accountable and we will not allow the public’s trust in their police department to be eroded”, Chief Timothy Altomare.

