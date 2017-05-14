A 2-run 7th inning dooms Baysox in 4-1 loss to the Flying Squirrels

A two-run seventh for Richmond broke a one all tie and the Bowie Baysox (19-18) dropped the series finale to the Flying Squirrels (15-20) by a score of 4-1 on Sunday afternoon at Prince George’s Stadium in Bowie.

Following a one-out single from C.J. Hinojosa in the afore-mentioned seventh, Miguel Gomez and Chris Shaw delivered back-to-back RBI doubles to give the Flying Squirrels a 3-1 lead.

RHP Jason Garcia (2.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER) was tagged with the loss for Bowie and falls to 0-1 on the year.

RHP Jordan Johnson (2-2) allowed a run on four hits while walking two and fanning four in 6.2 IP to earn the win for Richmond. LHP D.J. Snelten (1.1 IP, H, BB, K) and RHP Carlos Alvarado (1.0 IP, H, K) combined to close things out for the visitors. Alvarado tossed a scoreless ninth to notch his first save of the year.

Richmond took a 1-0 lead with a run in the fourth as Brandon Bednar reached with a two-out single, advanced to second on a single and scored on Ali Castillo’s RBI single.

DJ Stewart tied things for the Baysox at one apiece with a solo shot off of Johnson in the bottom of the sixth. The home run was Stewart’s sixth of the year.

Bowie starter Brandon Barker (n/d) gave up a run on seven hits to go along with a walk and three strikeouts in 5.0 IP.

Castillo’s RBI single in the top of the eighth extended the lead to the Flying Squirrels to 4-1.

LHP Garrett Cleavinger (1.0 IP, H, BB) had a scoreless outing in relief for the Baysox.

The Baysox will have an off day Monday before opening a three-game set with the Harrisburg Senators at FNB Field in Harrisburg on Tuesday. First pitch of the series opener is slated for 6:30 p.m. as LHP John Means (1-3, 3.75) will get the start for Bowie against Harrisburg RHP Jaron Long (3-3, 2.16).

