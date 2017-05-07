7 more arrested in Maryland State Police opioid bust

This is additional information to a previous story.

A combined law enforcement effort led to the additional arrests of seven more residents believed to have been heavily involved in a large scale distribution of opioids in the region.

The following seven individuals were indicted today:

Troy Leonis Sommerville, 28, Worton, MD Roshana Sharnett Wright, 38, Middletown, DE Autumn Brittany Wiltbank, 30, Church Hill, MD Chandler Willis Stubbs, 21, Betterton, MD James Oliver Barrett Jr., 59, Chestertown, MD Anthony Allen Gibson, 46, Queenstown, MD Katherine Maryne Arrabal, , 31 Chestertown, MD

After consultation with the Queen Anne’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, additional felony indictments were served on seven suspects located on the Eastern Shore and in Delaware today. All seven were arrested and charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, and various other felony charges. The total arrested to date in this investigation is now at 25 individuals, believed to be involved in the large scale distribution of illegal opioids. Additional arrests are still pending.

The first batch of the 25 search warrants was executed yesterday morning when 18 individuals were located and served with indictments during a well-coordinated takedown in Kent County, Queen Anne’s County, Caroline County, Anne Arundel County in Maryland and New Castle County in Delaware. All 25 people were transported to the Queen Anne’s County Detention Center for an appearance before the court commissioner.

The Maryland State Police Heroin Investigative Unit, assisted by multiple law enforcement partners began this investigation in the Fall of 2016, when investigators developed information about a large scale drug trafficking organization in Queen Anne’s County, importing and distributing large amounts of opioids on a daily basis including Oxycodone, Morphine, Fentanyl, Methadone and Heroin along with crack and powdered cocaine.

The Maryland State Police Heroin Investigative Unit coordinates with local law enforcement in gathering intelligence to combat the illegal distribution of opioids and heroin. This six week combined law enforcement effort involved police departments across Maryland.

Assistance was provided by the Queen Anne’s County Drug Task Force, the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office, the Queen Anne’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, The Talbot County Drug Task Force, the Caroline County Narcotics Task Force, the Kent County Narcotics Task Force, the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit, the Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, the Chestertown Police Department, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, the Anne Arundel County Police Department, Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Central South, the Maryland State Police Gang Unit, Homeland Security investigations, the Metro Area Drug Task Force, the Centreville Police Department, the Department of Natural Resources Police and the Delaware State Police.

