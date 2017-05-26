35-year old Glen Burnie man arrested for masturbating in vehicle, charged with indecent exposure

On May 25, 2017, the father of a 15 year old female reported an indecent exposure committed in the presence of his daughter on May 22, 2017. The juvenile female victim was walking with a female friend along Evergreen Road near Maple Avenue in Severna Park. As they approached a blue Nissan 4-door sedan, both girls observed the vehicle occupant to be naked from the waist down and masturbating.

Investigation into the incident by Eastern District Detectives resulted in the identification of Adam Patrick Sandow, 35, from Glen Burnie as a suspect in this case. Sandow has also been identified as a suspect in three additional indecent exposure incidents occurring on March 20, 2017, March 29, 2017 and April 15, 2017. During these incidents, Sandow allegedly exposed himself to juvenile females outside of the Severn School and at Kinder Farm Park.

On May 25, 2017, detectives from the Eastern District Detective Unit arrested Sandow and charged him with four counts of indecent exposure. Sandow is a white male, 5’6” tall, 165 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. He drives a navy blue Nissan Versa 4-door sedan (pictured below) bearing Maryland registration 1AZ1530.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department urges anyone with information about these or other similar incidents to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Eastern District at 410-222-6145. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous may contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

Arrested:

Adam Patrick Sandow

35 YOA

Glen Burnie, MD

Charges:

Indecent Exposure (4 Cts)

Source : AACOPD

Related

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB