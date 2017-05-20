20th Annual .05K Bridge Run scheduled for Saturday–rain or shine

The Maritime Republic of Eastport (The MRE) is pleased to announce the 20th annual .05K Bridge Run will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at the Crack ‘O Noon. This is the not so ultimate competition of strength, endurance and determination spanning the Spa Creek Bridge over the Gulf of Eastport. Registration, which is $20 and includes a tee-shirt, will open at 10am in the parking lot of the former Fleet Feet Annapolis, located at 318 6th St. in Eastport with awards to follow immediately after the race.

Online registration is available through The MRE web page at www.themre.org

If you are not as finely tuned as some of these athletes, please come out and support them and cheer them on. It can be a lonely race when you go the distance!

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Post To FB