2017 Military Bowl scheduled for December 28th

The Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman Corporation, benefiting the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore (USO-Metro), a military support organization, announced that its 10th anniversary 2017 game will kick off Thursday, Dec. 28 at 1:30 p.m. ET at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

For the fourth consecutive season, the game will match a team from the Atlantic Coast Conference against a team from the American Athletic Conference. This past December in the 2016 Military Bowl, Wake Forest beat Temple, 34-26, before a crowd of 26,656. Since moving to Annapolis in 2013, the Bowl has played before an average stadium capacity of 93.7 percent and generated more than $64 million in direct economic impact.

“The Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman continues to grow and has established itself as an end-of-year tradition for so many fans,” DC Bowl Committee President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “We are thrilled to celebrate the Bowl’s 10th anniversary and look forward to another outstanding Bowl Week in Washington and Annapolis.”

This past year, for the seventh consecutive bowl season, the Military Bowl provided more than $100,000 to USO-Metro and thousands of complimentary tickets to military personnel and their families. The Bowl also benefited Patriot Point, a 290-acre retreat for recovering service members near Cambridge, Md., that is the DC Bowl Committee’s latest endeavor.

According to a report prepared by Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, the 2016 Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman directly generated more than $17 million for the Annapolis/Washington region and supported more than 7,400 jobs.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports