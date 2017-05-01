1st Mariner promotes Annapolis resident to Vice President

1st Mariner Mortgage, a division of 1st Mariner Bank, recently promoted Jamison Mullen to Vice President, Annapolis Branch Manager.

Mullen has been at 1st Mariner for over 6 years, most recently served as Senior Loan Officer. In his new role, Mullen will continue to service his existing clients, support Annapolis-based loan officers with their sales and marketing efforts, as well as recruit new seasoned loan officers to join the 1st Mariner team.

Jamison graduated from the University of Virginia in 2001 and was born, raised and currently lives in Annapolis.

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA