13-year veteran County cop hit with assault, prostitution, extortion, misconduct and sex crimes

On Monday, April 24, 2017, Anne Arundel County Police Detectives were interviewing an adult female in reference to a criminal investigation. During the interview, the female stated in a matter unrelated to her original complaint, that she had been harassed and sexually assaulted by an Anne Arundel County Police Officer.

The female stated that in November of 2016, a detective assigned to the Eastern District, identified by the female as Detective Brian Houseman, was assigned to investigate an unrelated case involving the female. The female stated that in the weeks during and following the investigation Houseman began making unwanted advances towards her. The female stated that on one occasion while text messaging the victim, Housemen sent an unwanted picture of his genitalia. On another occasion, the victim said that she was persuaded by Houseman to have sex with him after he suggested he could “put in a good word” for an associate of the victim who was facing criminal charges.

With this information, the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Sex Offense Unit launched an immediate investigation into these allegations. Detectives secured and executed multiple search warrants and discovered additional evidence linking Houseman to these allegations and other inappropriate and/or criminal activity in three more unrelated incidents.

Detectives found that on February 9, 2017, Houseman was assigned to investigate a stalking complaint. During that investigation, Houseman began texting with a female suspect. During the texting between Houseman and the female suspect, he made inappropriate sexual comments. The investigation revealed the text messaging occurred while Houseman was on duty and that there was no intimate contact between Houseman and this female.

Detectives found that on March 10, 2017, Houseman contacted a female for the purposes of soliciting prostitution. Houseman and the female discussed sex acts in exchange for money. Houseman and the female met in the Brooklyn area of Anne Arundel County where money was exchanged for sex acts. The investigation found that this occurred while Houseman was on duty.

Detectives found that on April 19, 2017, Houseman contacted a female for the purposes of soliciting prostitution. Houseman and the female discussed sex acts in exchange for money, however the two did not meet. The investigation found that this occurred while Houseman was on duty.

The facts of these four cases were reviewed by the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office and on May 2, 2017 an Application for Statement of Charges was presented to a District Court Commissioner. The commissioner issued four arrest warrants charging Houseman with fourth degree sex offense, second degree assault, prostitution (two counts), Misconduct in Office (four counts), and Extortion by a Government Employee.

In the evening hours of May 2, 2017, Houseman was arrested and taken into custody without incident. Houseman, a 44 year old male, has been employed with the Anne Arundel County Police Department for approximately 13 years and was assigned to the Bureau of Patrol in Eastern District. Since this investigation began, Houseman’s police powers have been suspended and he has been assigned administrative duties. He will continue in this status pending the outcome of the criminal prosecution and internal investigation.

The offenses alleged to have been committed by this officer are a betrayal of the values of the Anne Arundel County Police Department and the policing profession. The men and women of the Anne Arundel County Police Department work hard to maintain the trust of the community and will always hold police department employees accountable for any actions that are inconsistent with providing the highest level of professional law enforcement services.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department urges anyone with information about these incidents or any other incidents to contact the Anne Arundel County Sex Offense Unit at 410-222-4732. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Related

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB