LIVE BLOG: Nationals Vs Orioles (5/11/2017, 705pm)

Good evening everyone. Kevin here reporting live from Nationals Park in Washington D.C. I’ll be keeping you up to date on game 4 of this exciting Beltway Series between the Baltimore Orioles and the Washington Nationals.

Tonight the Baltimore Orioles look to win the series on the arm of Dylan Bundy. Bundy is performing exactly as the Orioles had hoped, and is tied for first place in the MLB with 5 wins and 9th in ERA with 2.17.

The Nationals hope to build off of last night’s come from behind walk-off victory as A.J. Cole takes the mound. Cole has a 0-1 record against the O’s and a 5.14 ERA.

I’ll be updating you after every inning here, and you can find more updates on twitter @Eyeonannapolis and in-game commentary @KchaneySports.

The game is currently on a rain delay.

