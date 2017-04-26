You…go…volunteer

Anne Arundel County Dept. of Health

Volunteers are needed to Help Curb Addictions. Come to an informational lunch from 12:30pm-2:00pm on Wed., April 26, 2017, at the Severna Park Library (large conference room), located at 45 West McKinsey Road, Severna Park, to find out what you can do to help. The Anne Arundel County Department of Health, in collaboration with MADD and local community-based coalitions, are looking for volunteers to support data collection and surveys, deliver promotional materials, participate in strategy sessions, and perform other tasks that will help to reduce and prevent substance abuse. Volunteer to do simple, short duration tasks or sign up for a larger role; opportunities are very flexible. Registration is required. Please e-mail Lauren Wines at [email protected] or phone 410-222-6724.

Anne Arundel County Dept. of Recreation & Parks, Take to the Trails 7K, June 3, 2017

The “Take to the Trails 7K” is part of the Move More Race Series and is being held at Recreation and Parks Headquarters, 1 Harry S Truman Pkwy., Annapolis, MD 21401; the race starts at 8:30 a.m. Volunteers are needed on the day of the event starting at 7:45 a.m. to assist with race support, be a course monitor, register participants and give out race bags and refreshments, mark the course, and take pictures. Volunteers should arrive at 7:45 a.m. to register and get volunteer assignments. For more information, contact Carolyn Ryan at 410-222-7313 or [email protected]. For more information about the race and to register as a participant, see web site at: http://www.aacounty.org/services-and-programs/race-series-take-to-the-trails-7k.

Helen Avalynne Tawes Garden & Shop

The Helen Avalynne Tawes Garden -Annapolis’s only free public garden is looking for folks who would be interested in joining their volunteer staff as shop keepers in their small gift shop. The shop is open Mon ~ Fri. 9:00 – 3p.m. The shop is closed on state and national holidays. Shifts are just 2 hours each and can be once a week or once a month depending on the volunteer’s interest. Designated parking is provided. The shop is located in the Tawes State Office building across from the Navy Marine Corps stadium on Taylor Avenue in Annapolis. Retail experience is not required; on the job training will be provided. If you are interested in meeting new people in pleasant surroundings then contact the garden manager at 410-260-8184 or by email at [email protected] to set up a time to see the shop and get a feel for what is involved.

Southern Maryland Red Cross

There is a pressing need for adult Volunteer Drivers for Red Cross Biomedical Services in Southern Maryland. These volunteers will be delivering blood and blood product to our processing center from the Glen Burnie Donation Center and various mobile blood drives. They also may be delivering urgently needed blood to hospitals in the Baltimore area. A background check will be required for all adult volunteers. For more information email [email protected] or call 410-627-5369. See web site at http://www.redcross.org/somd for more information about this and other volunteer opportunities.

Kingman Island Bluegrass & Folk Festival, Sat., May 13, 2017

Be a part of DC’s largest local music festival! Volunteers, over age 16 for some roles & age 21 for others, are needed for the annual Kingman Island Bluegrass & Folk Festival, on Saturday, May 13th between the hours of 8:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m., and the best slots are going fast! Volunteers help with everything from the front gate to beer trucks to helping make this a “zero waste” event. Volunteers get free entry into the event along with a variety of other perks. Some volunteers are also needed on Friday, May 12 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. to help with set up. All proceeds from the festival benefit Living Classrooms’ educational and environmental programs in DC. Learn more about volunteer opportunities and sign-up at http://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0d4ea4a829a4fd0-kingman3. Want to know more about the Festival in general? Visit http://kingmanislandbluegrass.info/ for details. Questions? If you have a group interested in volunteering together or have any other questions, please contact Rebekah at [email protected].

Make a Wish Foundation

The mission of Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic is to grant the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich their lives with hope, strength, and joy. We are dedicated to making every eligible child’s wish come true. We are currently looking for Wish Granters and Bilingual Wish Granters. These Wish Granters work in teams of two with wish children and their families to help make wishes come true. This involves conducting an initial interview with the family to determine the child’s wish, working with Make-A-Wish® staff to help fulfill the wish and throwing a wish party for the child when the wish is granted. Make-A-Wish staff will handle the major details of the wish. We ask volunteers to be the direct point of contact with the family, and most importantly, to keep the child excited about the wish prior to its granting! This is a long term volunteer opportunity. The time commitment varies but almost always take place in the evening or on a weekend. Wish-granting volunteers must be at least 18 years of age and have reliable transportation. Also required are a signed Conflict of Interest/Ethics Agreement (annual), cleared background check and a one-day training session. For more information contact Stephanie at [email protected] or301-945-5129. See web site at http://midatlantic.wish.org.

Sarah’s House

Sat., April 22, 2017, 6:30 – 10:30 p.m., Bull & Shrimp Roast: Sponsors and attendees are being sought for this fun-filled event being held at Our Lady of the Fields Church Hall, 1070 Cecil Hall, Millersville, MD. 21108. The event has something for everyone. Food, music, games, fantastic silent auction, wine pull, music and MORE! We’re keeping some of the oldies but goodies and throwing in some new and exciting things. Casual attire. Funds will benefit the emergency shelter, supportive housing and child care programs at Sarah’s House. For more information, call 410-551-7722 or email: [email protected]. Buy tickets at: http://cservice.catholiccharities-md.org/site/Calendar?id=103842&view=Detail

Sarah’s House is a supportive housing program for homeless women, children, and men in Anne Arundel County providing case management, childcare, transportation and employment services at Ft. Meade. Volunteer orientations are offered periodically at Sarah’s House. Volunteers can work directly with guests or behind the scenes. There are a variety of volunteer opportunities for individuals, families, businesses and groups of all faiths and ages. Especially needed are volunteers for childcare while parents attend training classes and to help with tutoring children with their homework during the school year. Please RSVP to Bruce Clopein at 410-519-5085, or [email protected]. Visit www.cc-md.org/sarahs-house/ for volunteer opportunities and donation wish lists.

Severn River Lions Foundation

The Foundation provides vision and hearing screenings for almost all ages in ongoing programs. Our members, who are all volunteers, provide these screenings and also help other organizations such as Partners in Care, Meals on Wheels and Rebuilding Together (e.g. manpower for building handicap ramps) and individuals with our Medical Equipment Loan Closet. For more information about membership and volunteer opportunities contact Susan Parks at [email protected] or leave a message on our 24 hour phone line: 410-439-5770. See web site: www.severnriverlions.org.

