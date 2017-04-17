Wynns’ blast lifts Bowie to a 3-2 win over Richmond

Austin Wynns delivered a go-ahead three-run shot in the bottom of the sixth and the Bowie Baysox (7-4) rallied to pick up a 3-2 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels (4-7) on Monday night at Prince George’s Stadium.

Wynns’ blast came off of Richmond starter Matt Gage (0-1) who allowed the three runs on seven hits to go along with two walks and six strikeouts in 5.2 IP. 3B Drew Dosch was hit by a pitch to start the inning and moved to third on a Garabez Rosa double.

The home run was Wynns’ first of the season and his first since September 3, 2016 with Norfolk (AAA).

RHP Lucas Long (2-0) earned the win for the Baysox with 5.1 IP of stellar relief. Long gave up one run on seven hits while fanning three in his outing.

LHP Garrett Cleavinger (1.0 IP, H, 2 K) pitched around a leadoff single in the ninth to notch his second save of the year.

Richmond grabbed an early 1-0 lead with a solo shot off the bat of INF Carlos Garcia in the top of the first.

RHP Chris Tillman (n/d) made a major league rehab start for Bowie and gave up the one run on two hits while walking one and fanning three in 2.2 IP. The right-hander threw 42 pitches and 25 of them for strikes.

The Flying Squirrels cut the lead to 3-2 in the seventh as T.J. Bennett reached with a two-out double and scored when Rando Moreno followed with a two-bagger of his own.

In the top of the eighth, Richmond had runners at first and second with two outs, but Long got C Matt Winn to ground to second and end the inning.

Wynns (3-4, HR, 3 RBI, R) extended his hitting streak to seven games. SS Erick Salcedohad a double in the sixth and has now hit safely in nine straight contests.

OF Cedric Mullins was robbed of a hit on a diving catch by Richmond LF Tyler Horan in the seventh and saw his hitting streak come to an end at 10 games.

The series continues on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. as RHP Brandon Barker (0-0, 9.00) will toe the rubber for the Baysox against Richmond RHP Jordan Johnson (0-0, 1.80).

Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Sports