Walk the Walk Foundation plans its 2nd Annual Walk

Walk the Walk Foundation (WTWF) invites the community to join them in making a positive difference in the lives of Anne Arundel county’s children in need by participating in The Walk, a fundraising event at the Waugh Chapel Towne Centre on Thursday, May 11th, from 6-8 p.m. Registration is now open at www.wtwf.org for individuals and teams.

The Walk will raise awareness and funding to help WTWF continue reaching the youngest members of our community who face poverty on a daily basis. Last year’s event allowed the Foundation to increase outreach by 30 percent and a rise in need is expected for this year. The event will feature a mile+ walk, family-friendly activities, live entertainment, small bites and a beer/wine garden provided by Towne Centre restaurants and more. Prizes and incentives are offered to participants, with two grand prizes being given. The individual who raises the highest donation total will win a set of four Ravens tickets to a 2017 season home game, and the largest participating team will win an escape experience at the new Mission Escape Rooms in Waugh Chapel.

“Seeing the community come together to support the nearly 10,000 children in Anne Arundel County living below the federal poverty line inspires us to get out there and share our mission,” said Kim Mitchell, co-founder of WTWF. “We strive to make a difference, one step at a time. Clearly, our area is full of people who desire to offer the same hope to our young neighbors in need.”

This past Christmas, Walk the Walk hosted a holiday drive that provided gifts for nearly 1,300 local children, and in the fall around 1000 children received backpacks filled with school supplies. According to Anne Arundel County Department of Social Services Office of Community Initiatives and Programs, WTWF is one of the largest donors to children in the county.

The Walk will begin and conclude in the Waugh Chapel Towne Centre’s center island. The minimum donation to participate is $10 per person. Registrants can participate as an individual or as the member of a team. The foundation encourages anyone who is unable to participate to make a donation sponsoring a former WTWF recipient to join in the evening activities.

Greenberg Gibbons (management company of the Waugh Chapel Towne Centre) and several merchants have teamed up with the foundation to sponsor the event, donate proceeds as well as event incentives, and host event activities. WTWF thanks our top event sponsors for supporting both the foundation and the community: Labbe Family Orthodontics, Alex.Brown/Decker Global Wealth Group, Reliable Contracting Co. Inc., Superior Paving Corp., What’s Up? Media, Waugh Chapel Towne Centre, and The Village at Waugh Chapel.

Walk the Walk Foundation is a Maryland based 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on benefiting local children in need. We partner with professionals, volunteers, donors, and other nonprofits whose focus fits our mission of creating a cycle of giving within the community.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Volunteer