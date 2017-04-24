USNA to host Special Olympics

The U.S. Naval Academy will host the annual Maryland Special Olympics competition on Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in MacDonough Hall and on Ingram Track.

The event is a collaboration between the Naval Academy Midshipman Action Group, the Annapolis Jaycees and Maryland Special Olympics.

This weekend is devoted to swimming and track and field events, as well as Special Olympians. Those who earn qualifying times will go on to the next level of competition at other venues statewide.

“The Naval Academy Midshipman Action Group continues to support the Special Olympics with enthusiasm and we anticipate a great competition day for our Special Olympians and their families,” said Naval Academy Community Relations Director Miriam Stanicic.

Approximately 350 midshipmen will volunteer at this year’s Special Olympics event.

MAG was established in 1992 as a community relations program organized and maintained by the Brigade of Midshipmen and offers a variety of educational, environmental and social service volunteer projects. These projects are coordinated with community partners from the Annapolis, Baltimore and Washington D.C. areas, as well as national partners. MAG prepares midshipmen for future service by developing community leaders through the stewardship of our neighborhoods, peer leadership, teamwork, project management and engagement with diverse populations throughout the area.

For more information about MAG, visit www.usna.edu/MAG / . For more information about the Maryland Special Olympics, please visit: www.somd.org.

For more information about the Naval Academy and other midshipmen activities, visit www.usna.edu or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/USNavalAcademy.

