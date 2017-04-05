USNA Midshipman selected as Hertz Foundation Fellowship recipient

U.S. Naval Academy Midshipman 1st Class (senior) Christopher Panuski, 21, of Davidson, N.C., was recently selected as a 2017 Hertz Foundation Fellowship recipient.

The Fannie and John Hertz Foundation provides financial and fellowship support to the nation’s most talented doctoral students studying in the applied physical and biological sciences, mathematics and engineering. Each Hertz Fellowship consists of up to five years of academic fiscal support valued at more than $250,000, and research freedom at a participating graduate institution in the United States. The number of Hertz Fellowships awarded each year varies from 10 to 15. Since 1963, the Hertz Foundation has provided postgraduate fellowships with the goal of supporting innovation-oriented development in the fields of science, math and engineering.

Panuski is an electrical engineering and physics double-major at the Naval Academy, and will commission as a Cryptologic Warfare Officer. He plans to pursue a doctorate in electrical engineering and computer science at MIT. He aspires to couple his passion for research and innovation with a career of technical leadership in service to both the United States and the broader global community.

Founded in 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy today is a prestigious four-year service academy that prepares midshipmen morally, mentally and physically to be professional officers in the naval service. More than 4,400 men and women representing every state in the U.S. and several foreign countries make up the student body, known as the Brigade of Midshipmen. U.S. News and World Reports has recognized the Naval Academy as a top five undergraduate engineering school and a top 20 best liberal arts college. Midshipmen learn from military and civilian instructors and participate in intercollegiate varsity sports and extracurricular activities. They also study subjects such as leadership, ethics, small arms, drill, seamanship and navigation, tactics, naval engineering and weapons, cyber security, and military law. Upon graduation, midshipmen earn a Bachelor of Science degree in a choice of 25 different subject majors and go on to serve at least five years of exciting and rewarding service as commissioned officers in the U.S. Navy or U.S. Marine Corps.

