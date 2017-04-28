Trifecta Food Truck Festival returns in July

On Saturday, July 29, the largest gathering of food trucks ever displayed in Baltimore County will descend on the racetrack Infield at Maryland State Fairgrounds from 11am to 9pm.

Over 40 of Maryland’s best food trucks will transform the racetrack infield into a festive playground with plenty of activities for both adults and kids to enjoy including live bands, local craft beer tents, mechanical bull ride, dunk tank, pie-eating contest, kids play land, moon bounces, local artist vending village, an appearance by The Oriole bird and more! Parking is free. Kids 12 & under are free with a paying adult.

Over 5,000 people attended the inaugural festival last year and the response was overwhelming. Dave Pulford, President of Maryland Mobile Food Truck Association, states “Trifecta was the best food truck event of 2016.”

Given the massive popularity of food trucks, it was only a matter of time before someone brought the food craze to the county. Enter Paul Manna of 24-7 Entertainment, long-time local independent concert promoter. “Finding the perfect balance between throwing a big party with gourmet food trucks, the best local bands, and providing a space for the entire family to enjoy was the goal. So many of Maryland’s most popular events are held in the city. I feel Baltimore County deserves a large scale event like this they can call their own”.

Among the huge display of trucks will be award-winning Gypsy Queen, Jimmy’s on the Go, Kooper’s Chowhound, Greek on the Street, La Cakerie, The Smoking Swine, and many more. Expect a wide variety of savory and sweet options including BBQ, seafood, burgers, vegan, Jamaican, Greek, cupcakes, ice cream and more. Also on hand will be a few choice local eateries; The Local Oyster, Mother’s, Dangerously Delicious Pies, Smoke and more.

What’s a festival without great live music? Hosting a full day of live bands will be Baltimore’s own, Rodney Henry, owner of the popular Dangerously Delicious Pies and 1st runner-up of Food Network’s “Next Food Network Star.” The “Dangerously Delicious Infield Stage” will feature the best of the best in locally grown talent and anchored by Americana Soul man Cris Jacobs, who Rolling Stone described as “Outlaw swagger meets blue-eyed soul”, plus The Phat Blues of Kelly Bell Band, inter-galactic funksters All Mighty Senators, Reggae stylings of Jah Works, female fronted rock & soul Sweet Leda (featuring saxophone extraordinaire Ron Holloway), 90’s cover band Hot Mess, jam-band Squaring The Circle and bluegrass pickin’ by Porch Setters Union.

Kelly Bell of Kelly Bell Band, who fronts the most sought after festival band in Maryland, commented on playing the festival last year. “Trifecta had a plethora of quality food, top-notch live entertainment, cool vendors, creative art, and so many other opportunities to have a great time. In fact, we had so much fun, we asked to come back again this year!”

General Admission – $15.00 in advance | $20.00 at the gate

VIP – $60.00 (Limited Amount Available) Separate entrance and early entry in festival, exclusive tent with prime view of the stage, dining tables and bar one (1) food coin, which is redeemed at any food truck, two (2) drink vouchers, bottled water



