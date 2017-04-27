Tipple and Toast Benefit Evening for the Rising Sun Inn

Join us at the Historic Baldwin Hall for an evening of food and fun as we raise money to support the ongoing preservation projects at the pre-Revolutionary Rising Sun Inn located on the famed Washington Rochambeau Revolutionary Route, Generals Highway, in Crownsville, Maryland. The Tipple and Toast Benefit Evening, hosted by Friends of the Rising Sun Inn, will be on May 6, 2017, from 5 – 9 p.m., at Baldwin Hall, 1358 Millersville Road, Millersville, Maryland. Admission is $35 per person and features hors d’oeuvres, a buffet dinner, wine bar, the Annapolis Town Crier, historical interpreter Diana Rey, music by harpist Jan Holland, and a concert by the Annapolis Chorale’s Women’s Cantori. The dress is informal and the benefit will include a charity auction, wine and spoon pulls, and a raffle. Also included with the admission ticket, is a docent-led tour of the historic Rising Sun Inn, 1090 Generals Highway, Crownsville, from 3-5 p.m. Additionally, the 1840 School House and the Cora Anderson Dulaney Library located on the grounds of Baldwin Hall will be open during the evening for tours. The Rising Sun Inn, a colonial era farmhouse and tavern located in Crownsville was built by Edward Baldwin, circa 1753, and is a rare surviving example of a pre-Revolutionary framed farmhouse.

For information or to purchase tickets for the event contact Kris Jenkins at 410-365-4489 or by email [email protected]. All proceeds raised will support the much need repairs and the ongoing preservation and restoration of the Inn to include painting the Inn, a new carriage house roof, and foundation repair. The Friends of the Rising Sun Inn is a non-profit, 501(c)3 charitable organization established to provide funding for the preservation, restoration, repair, maintenance, and operation of the Rising Sun Inn and property as an historical site and museum. The Rising Sun Inn is listed with the National Registry of Historic Places.

