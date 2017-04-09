Tiny Explorers: A free workshop at Key School

Free and open to the public, Tiny Explorers at Key School is a workshop series designed to engage children, between 2.5 and 4 years of age, and their parents in authentic, hands-on exploratory work, making use of the resources available in Key School’s Certified Nature Explore Classroom.

Guided by Key faculty members, parents and children will spend each workshop exploring their natural surroundings as they construct meaning from all they observe. All activities are designed to support foundational learning skills in mathematics, science, literacy, visual-spatial reasoning, observation, and memory.

Workshops will be offered this spring on the following dates: April 10, May 1, May 8, and May 15. Tiny Explorers meets from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., rain or shine, at The Key School, 534 Hillsmere Drive, Annapolis, MD 21403.

Details and Registration available at www.keyschool.org/TinyExplorers



Space is limited to 14 children each week and pre-registration is required.



For more information about The Key School or Tiny Explorers at Key School visit www.keyschool.org

