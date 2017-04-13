The Arc recognizes exemplary community members

The Arc Central Chesapeake Region, an organization that provides customizable, innovative supports and services to people with developmental disabilities and their families held their annual Community Awards Banquet in honor of staff and community participants and their involvement in improving the lives of those with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

In attendance on Thursday, were a number of local champions for people with developmental disabilities, including Secretary of Disabilities Carol Beatty, Director of Special Education Bobbi Pedrick, and Senior Program Manager – Birth to Five Services, Wes Campbell. Several individuals from The Arc’s Community Day program performed “Don’t Worry” and “I Believe I can Fly” prior to the awards presentation.

“I want to recognize the important work done each and every day by The Arc Central Chesapeake Region. This work can only happen by harnessing the skills and support of a competent workforce, visionary leadership, and a supportive community,” said Secretary Carol Beatty. “On behalf of the Governor we congratulate The Arc volunteer and staff leadership and the award honorees for committing to the promise of a Maryland in which all people with disabilities have the knowledge and influence to make a difference in their lives and the lives of others.”

The Arc Central Chesapeake Region is honored to recognize the following exemplary groups and individuals:

Robert Berryman and Gia Graham from The Arc, and Dominique Coates from the Bay Ridge Giant for the People First Award which recognizes an individual who has consistently demonstrated activities which promote the advancement of those strengths and abilities, as well as meeting people’s needs.

Old Mill Middle North, The Crofton Children’s Center, Jennifer Lowe, Eileen Fegan and Allison Williams of the Central Elementary School for the Community Participation award which recognizes those who facilitate safe and healthy communities.

Sergeant Jim Miller, Easton Police Department, for the Public Interest Award which recognizes those in the public eye who make special efforts to increase understanding of people with developmental disabilities and/or advocate for improvement of services that are available to people with disabilities.

Arc board member, Laura Austin, for the Democracy Award which recognizes an individual or group who are deeply involved in the democratic process and value the input of both people with disabilities and family members in decision-making, policies and procedures .

Dupree Braswell from the BWI Marriott for the Visionary Leadership Award which recognizes an individual who has demonstrated strong leadership in systems change which advances the core values of The Arc.

The Wolfpack Theatre for the Diversity Award, which recognizes an individual or group that welcomes diversity in its leadership, services and activities.

The presentation of awards took place on March 23rd at the Doubletree Hotel in Annapolis.

