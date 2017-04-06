Terry Hasseltine named Sport Tourism Executive of the Year

T erry Hasseltine, Executive Director of Maryland Sports, was recognized by his peers in the Sport Tourism Industry as Sports Tourism Executive of the Year during the 2017 NASC Sports Event Symposium Annual Awards Ceremony hosted in Sacramento, California. The National Association of Sports Commissions consists of more than 750+ member organizations that promote sport tourism in their respective capacities. Each year, the NASC honors successful leaders in sports commissions across the country who have inspired others, created successful events in their areas and are exemplary role models. Matt Libber, Vice President of Business Operations for Elite Tournaments stated, “Terry has been a mentor to me. Mike and I were new to this industry, and Terry was very willing to take me under his wing and teach me the ropes. He introduced me to a lot of people and we’ve had a lot of great business because of the introductions Terry has made for us.” Mike Frenz, Executive Director of the Maryland Stadium Authority stated, “Terry is deserving of Sports Tourism Executive of the Year every year because of his leadership, diplomatic skills, knowledge of the industry and his creativity. He has helped the Columbia Invitational grow from a handful of teams to currently over 700 teams on an annual basis.” James Simmons, Assistant Tourism Manager for Wicomico County stated, “The best word to describe Terry is innovative. He’s one of a kind when it comes to being able to take a step back and take a different approach of the situation to make sure it works for everybody. If you watch him at a conference, he has people around him all the time. He has an aura about him and I cannot think of a more deserving person for Sports Tourism Executive of the Year.” In FY 2016, Maryland Sports, along with its TEAM Maryland partners, touched over 300 events resulting in over $176.6 million in direct spending for the state of Maryland.