Suspect in Hanover murder placed on FBI’s 10-Most Wanted List, $100K reward offered (SHARE ALERT)

FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Baltimore Field Office, Gordon B. Johnson and Tim Altomare, Chief of the Anne Arundel County Police Department, today announced the addition of a suspect wanted for the murder of his young wife in Hanover, Maryland, to the FBI’s list of “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives.”

Fugitive Bhadreshkumar Patel marks the 514th addition to the “Top Ten” list. Patel is being sought for the violent murder of his wife Palak Patel on April 12, 2015. He should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Patel is wanted for murdering his young wife, two years ago at a donut shop at 7567 Arundel Mills Boulevard in Hanover where they both worked the night shift. Investigators believe Patel killed Palak, who was 21 at the time, in a back room just before midnight on April 12, 2015. Patel allegedly stabbed his wife multiple times and fled.

After leaving the donut shop, Patel walked across the street to the apartment he shared with his wife, retrieved a few items and some cash, and then hailed a taxi. The cab driver took him to a hotel in New Jersey near Newark Liberty International Airport. He checked in about 3 a.m. with no bags, just the clothes on his back. He checked out around 10 a.m., and took a hotel shuttle to Newark Penn Station. That’s the last anyone has seen of him.

“The extremely violent nature of the crimes allegedly committed by Bhadreshkumar Patel earned him a place on the FBI’s Top Ten List,” said Gordon B. Johnson, the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Baltimore Field Office. “The valuable assistance of the public cannot be overstated, as shown by the ongoing success locating fugitives placed on the Top Ten list. The ongoing efforts of our investigators, coupled with the public’s assistance, will lead to the capture of Bhadreshkumar Patel. We will never forget, and will not rest until he is located, captured and brought to justice.”

A local arrest warrant was issued in the District Court of Maryland for Anne Arundel County on April 13, 2014, and Patel was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and using a dangerous weapon with intent to injure. A federal arrest warrant was issued in the United States District Court, District of Maryland, Baltimore, Maryland, on April 20, 2015, after Patel was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Investigators theorize that Palak Patel wanted to return to India—their visas had expired the month before—and her husband was against the idea. Investigators also believe that Patel could be with distant relatives in the U.S. or that he could have fled to Canada to return to India. Patel has ties to New Jersey, Kentucky, Georgia, Illinois, and India.

“Palak Patel was murdered in a depraved act of domestic violence,” said Tim Altomare, Chief of the Anne Arundel County Police Department. “Numerous and overwhelming efforts have been made in attempts to locate Bhadreshkumar and none of the efforts to date have been met with success. The Anne Arundel County Police Department is extremely grateful for the close working relationship our department has with the Baltimore FBI field office. In cooperation with the FBI the Anne Arundel County Police believe we will certainly locate Bhadreshkumar and provide justice for Palak that her family desperately seeks in order to find closure.”

Bhadreshkumar Patal is further described as follows:

Name: BHADRESHKUMAR C. PATEL

DOB: May 15, 1990

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Height: 5’9″

Weight: 165 pounds

Place of birth: Kantrodi Ta Viramgam, Gujarat, India

Employment: Employee of Donut Shop

The FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list was established in March 1950. Since then, 481 fugitives have been apprehended or located; 160 of them as a result of citizen cooperation. Since its inception, there have been 20 fugitives placed on the FBI’s Top 10 Most wanted fugitives list were from the Baltimore Field Office area of responsibility in Maryland and Delaware. Montgomery County Maryland Fugitive William Bradford Bishop remains on the FBI’s Top Ten fugitive list.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading directly to the arrest of Bhadreshkumar Patal. Anyone with information concerning Bhadreshkumar Patal should take no action themselves, but should immediately call 1-800-Call-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. All information can remain anonymous and confidentiality is guaranteed. Individuals calling from outside of the United States should contact the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate.

Source : FBI

