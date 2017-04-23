Summer camps on tap at Annapolis Maritime Museum

This summer, the Annapolis Maritime Museum will expand its Summer Camp programming to include camps for children from Kindergarten through 8th grade. Summer Camp with the Annapolis Maritime Museum allows children to be themselves, learn new skills, and make new friends as they form a connection to the Chesapeake Bay.

The new urban ecology park, located at the Ellen O. Moyer Nature Park at Back Creek, is a springboard for curiosity and learning, allowing children to investigate 12 wooded acres, a secluded cove, nature trails, and a marsh habitat. This unique park, nestled within the City of Annapolis, provides the ideal opportunity for nature discovery. From fishing, hiking, and kayaking to experiments, crafts, and games, adventure awaits at AMM Summer Camp!

Each program listed below runs for one week.

6th-8th Grade

Marine Cuisine (7/17-7/21)

Campers will experience firsthand the concept of “farm-to-table” as they plant seeds, go fishing, learn about sustainable seafood, perform dissections, and visit local watermen and farmers’ markets.

Go Wild (7/24-7/28)

Do you have what it takes to live off the land? Join us as we start a matchless fire, build a debris shelter, make our own rope, and more. On Thursday, we will take a special overnight trip to the Museum’s McNasby campus.

EcoArt (7/31-8/4)

Love to build, design, and create? Get inspired by nature in the vibrant setting of Back Creek Nature Park. Tie-dye, printmaking, pinhole cameras, and nature journaling–perfect for the budding artist!

4th-5th Grade

Eco-Avengers (7/17-7/21)

Grab your super-suit and join us as we explore the world of environmental stewardship and work together to improve a camper-chosen site at the Back Creek Nature Park.

Gone Fishin’ (7/24-7/28)

Gather your nets and strap on your boots for a week of trapping, fishing, and harvesting the aquatic animals of the Chesapeake Bay.

Scales and Tails (7/31-8/4)

Explore the 12 wooded acres of Back Creek Nature Park as you search for reptiles, birds, and mammals. Round out your week of terrestrial discovery with a special animal presentation.

2nd-3rd Grade

Animal Investigators (6/19-6/23)

Camouflage, migration, and hunting are just the beginning! Each day, campers will investigate a different animal that exhibits an amazing adaptation.

Teenie Tinies (6/26-6/30)

Ever wonder about the microscopic world that lies beneath your feet? In this camp, discover animals of the Bay that can only be seen through a microscope or fit in the palm of your hand.

Myths, Monsters, and Legends (7/3-7/7) *No camp on 7/4*

Let your imagination run wild as we delve into the origins of mermaids, krakens, and pirates! Each day our games, crafts, and outdoor exploration will revolve around a myth or legend.

K-1st Grade

Chesapeake Critters (6/19-6/23)

Join us as we discover the fascinating critters of the Chesapeake Bay through hands-on exploration and live animal investigation.

Down By the Bay (6/26-6/30)

There’s no place like home! Put your detective skills to the test as we use hidden clues to head out in search of the many animals that call the Chesapeake Bay home.

Once Upon a Time (7/3-7/7) *No camp on 7/4*

From reading classic tales like The Lorax, to meeting new characters like Shark Stanley, nature-themed storybooks will inspire our day’s games, crafts, and outdoor exploration.

The Annapolis Maritime Museum is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to educating students and adults on the area’s rich maritime heritage and the ecology of the Chesapeake Bay through programs, exhibits, and community events. The Museum partners with community groups, government entities, and other like-minded organizations to deliver high-quality educational initiatives and programs on subjects ranging from history and culture to the environment and good stewardship practices.

Visit amaritime.org/camp to register.

Email [email protected] for more information.

